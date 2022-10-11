Inauguration of Upgraded Laboratory at Mangalore Customs

Mangaluru: The Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) at Mangalore Customs has been upgraded and equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment/facilities and shifted to an independent building at the Business Development Park, NMPA, Panambur. It was inaugurated by Shri Vivek Johri, IRS, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on 10th October 2022 in the presence of Smt Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Bengaluru Customs Zone, Shri Sandeep Prakash, Director, CRCL, Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPA, Mangaluru, Ms Reena Shetty, Commissioner, Mangaluru Customs and Shri Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner, Central GST, Mangaluru.

Chairman, CBIC, in his presidential address explained the procedure of clearance of cargo and said that the Customs Department is analysing how they can reduce the clearance time. He then said with modernization, use of container scanners etc., most of the cargo is being cleared without human contact. Commodity identification based on testing is an integral part of Customs functions which needs the support service of lab facilities, and a well-equipped laboratory is the need of the hour. Smt Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Bengaluru Customs Zone, said that she was impressed with the state of the art facilities provided at the Customs Laboratory and said that the improved testing facilities will enhance and strengthen the Department.

Shri Sandeep Prakash, Director of CRCL, has been working to upgrade the laboratories across the country, which are receiving different accreditations. In his address, he emphasised the need to be facilitators and utilise the laboratory facilities to the fullest for ease of doing business. He also informed that this is 12th laboratory of CBIC and it has all the sophisticated testing equipment for testing of coal, vegetable oil etc. and soon cashewnut testing facility would be provided. Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman NMPA, in his address said that Customs has taken many initiatives to facilitate the ease of doing business. He thanked the Chairman CBIC for the newly modernized and revamped laboratory and said that he was confident that things will be easier for the importers and exporters.

The Commissioner of Customs Ms. Reena Shetty welcomed the gathering. Invocation was by Shri G K Bhat Administrative Officer. Dr Mithosh Raghavan, Deputy Commissioner, gave a presentation on the working of the Customs Laboratory. The Vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Vishal Pratap Singh, Additional Commissioner, Customs. The programme was compered by Smt Shobha Peres Bhatt, Asst Commissioner.

