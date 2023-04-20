Inayat Ali Gets Ticket to Mangaluru North, Moideen Bava to Join JD(S)

Mangaluru: Finally, the much-awaited final list of Congress candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections has been announced on April 19, late-night and Inayat Ali was picked as the candidate for the Suratkal constituency.

Until the last minute, it was difficult to finalize the candidate for the Mangaluru North Constituency as there were two aspirants from the same community demanding the ticket. Finally, the Congress Party has announced its candidate for Mangaluru North Constituency.

As soon as the news spread, former MLA of Mangaluru North Constituency Moideen Bava decided to join the JD(S) and contest from the same constituency against the Congress candidate.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Moideen Bava said, “I have waited till April 19 for the announcement of the candidate to the Mangaluru North Constituency and finally the party decided to announce Inayat Ali as their candidate. The party has done injustice to me, so I have decided to join the JD(S). On April 20, at 11 am, I will join the JD(S) and file my nomination at 1 pm”.

The Candidate for Mangaluru North Constituency Inayat Ali will file his nomination on April 20 at 12:45 pm after a public programme at Kavoor.

