Spread the love



















Incentive-Based Conservation Programs Can Contribute to Conservation…

Incentive-Based Conservation Programs Can Contribute to Conservation, Support Biodiversity and Increase Farmer Incomes in India

Bengaluru : Our latest research publication titled, ‘Food for thought – Examining farmers’ willingness to engage in conservation stewardship around a protected area in central India’ – has just been published in the international journal, Ecology and Society.

In this study, scientists surveyed 602 private landowners in the buffer of Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh in 2018-2019. We determine the farmers’ need an average of Rs 66,000 (USD 940) per acre each year to adopt agroforestry. This research identifies farmers as key stakeholders in conservation. Scientists recommend the use of incentive based conservation programs to support biodiversity and sustain rural livelihoods.

The study is authored by Dr. Mahi Puri (University of Florida and Centre for Wildlife Studies), Dr. Elizabeth Pienaar (University of Georgia), Dr. Krithi K. Karanth (Centre for Wildlife Studies and Duke University) and Dr. Bette Loiselle (University of Florida.)

Kindly Click on the Following Press Release for More Details:

1) 2021_Purietal_ EcologyandSociety_Research Paper

2) Press release (English)

3) Press release (Hindi)

4) Press release (Kannada)

5) Dr. Mahi Puri- Assessing Tiger Habitat Image

6) Dr. Mahi Puri- Leopard & Wild Prey Image

7) Dr. Mahi Puri- Status of Sloth Bear Image

Submitted by : Ashwath Seshadri, Outreach Coordinator-Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru

Like this: Like Loading...