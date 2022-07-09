Incessant Rain Plays HAVOC along the DK Coast-Losses in Crores

Mangaluru: With incessant lashing the coastal region of Dakshina Kannada district has resulted in havoc on Friday. Many of the rivers were flowing to the brim with several landslides marking a fearful day for residents in the undulated terrain of the coast. Due to rain and ongoing national highway widening work, traffic jams are an everyday scene at Kalladka on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, as seen on Friday.

Sources reveal that many residents in Ballurgudde, Kannur, are in danger of losing their homes after a landslide, with three of them facing imminent danger. The people residing in the houses have been shifted by the district administration. A concrete road near Pachanady, that connects to Bhatrakodi, was damaged, cutting off the residents. The landslide poses a danger to the ground-level reservoir atop a hill.

Meanwhile, MLA Vedavyas Kamath has directed officials to reduce the water storage in the reservoir, so that in case of a mishap, the damage could be minimised. Near Adyapady, the collapse of the road has cut off road connectivity to the villagers, and the torrential rain caused flooding in their houses. Former MLA Mohiudeen Bava visited the houses using a boat, and distributed relief and food materials.

Due to rain in the last few days, the water level rose to the near danger level for the rivers in Dakshina Kannada. While the Netravati River in Bantwal was flowing at a level of 6.4m, the danger level being 8.5m, the river at Uppinangady was at a level of 27.5m, with the danger level being 31.5 m. The Gundia river was at a level of 4.2m, with the danger level being 5m.

All taluks in Dakshina Kannada received excess rainfall by 100% to 200%, than the average rainfall recorded for the day. Dakshina Kannada district received an average rainfall of 93mm, Udupi received 127mm and Uttara Kannada district received 119mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Belthangady and Moodbidri received the highest rainfall at 110 mm, followed by Mangaluru at 82mm, Puttur at 65mm, Sullia at 66 mm and Bantwal received 64mm of rainfall, respectively. Kadaba taluk saw the least rainfall at 46 mm.

The ongoing NHAI road widening works on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway at Kalladka, saw traffic moving at a snail’s pace, as the mud, which had turned into slush, prevented the free movement of vehicles. Eyewitnesses said there were more than 3 km queues on both sides of the National Highway.