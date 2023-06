Incessant rain throw life out of gear in B’luru

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in B’luru

Bengaluru: Incessant rain lashing Bengaluru on Tuesday has thrown normal life out of gear as commuters are facing massive traffic jams across the city.

Traffic jams were reported in central business district areas, while many arterial roads were inundated.

The traffic towards the Kempe Gowda International Airport has also been affected, while metro stations were packed with crowds who were trying to avoid the roads.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has requested drivers and riders to go slow and ensure a safe journey.

Meteorological centres have predicted at least two days of continuous heavy rain.

