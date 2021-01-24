Spread the love



















Incidents of cops committing crime on the rise in UP



Lucknow: In a worrying development, incidents with policemen getting on the wrong side of law, are increasing.

At least six policemen have been booked and four of them arrested in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh last week.

On January 17, two constables were suspended in Pilibhit district for allegedly running an extortion-cum-sex racket.

In Hapur district, Brijesh Kumar Yadav, a sub-inspector, posted at UPSIDC outpost was arrested after his alleged links with liquor mafia in Meerut.

The most shocking incident was the recent expose of a ‘gang of dacoits’ in Gorakhpur district. Two jewellers, residents of Maharajganj district, were allegedly abducted and robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs 35 lakh by policemen in uniform.

Investigations revealed that the policemen were not only committing the crime but were running the gang.

Sub-inspector Dharmendra Yadav and two constables — Mahendra Yadav and Santosh Yadav — posted in Basti district have been arrested.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar claimed the gang was behind another robbery in the city last month.

The incidents have invited criticism against the state government.

Prakash Singh, former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, said, “Often political parties in power make it a point that their caste-men are recruited in the services. There are recorded instances when police verification was dispensed with and people were recruited irrespective of their criminal background. This has happened on a large scale in UP which is now becoming evident.”

Prashant Kumar, additional director general (law and order), however, said that these incidents were a ‘personal aberration’.

“They are being terminated and have been sent to jail. There is no leniency either by the government or the department,” he added.