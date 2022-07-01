Inclusion Of 4 AIMIM MLAs A Big Win For RJD, Says Tejashwi

Patna : A day after four of the five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar joined the RJD, party leader Tejashwi Yadav and state President JagadAnand Singh warmly welcomed them into the party here on Thursday evening.

Inclusion Of 4 Aimim Mlas A Big Win For Rjd, Says Tejashwi-TeluguStop.com

“It is a big win for our party after 4 MLAs of the AIMIM joined us.They went before Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who officially announced in the house about them have become MLAs of the RJD.

“Keeping in view the present situation of the country, they have joined the RJD.Now, the RJD is the single largest party in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.Over the years, if any kind of merger took place in the past, the legislators generally joined the ruling party in the country.

Due to the ideology and acceptance of Lalu Prasad Yadav, leaders are joining us.This is a win for ideology,” Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

“Due to the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the BJP did not dare to contest elections alone in Bihar.During the 2020 Assembly election, the majority of the seats of SeeManchal area were given to the Congress.

We were expecting more seats from SeeManchal in the previous election but the result had not come to our expectation.Now, they (the AIMIM lawmakers) have joined us and our strength in the SeeManchal area has increased now,” he added.

Noting that the SeeManchal area is severely affected by floods, he said that they were concerned about it.

“We will work together for the people of SeeManchal so that the fund allocated for the SeeManchal area in the budget will be spent in the welfare of people there.A large number of people believe in the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav and I will soon visit the region,” Tejashwi Yadav said.