Inclusive, equitable & quality education every child’s right: VP



New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed that inclusive, equitable and quality education is every child’s right and called upon private schools to come up with policies to help underprivileged and needy children.

Emphasising on the need to inculcate the spirit of service at a young age, the Vice President said: “Schools must include community service in their curriculum so that children develop an attitude of giving back to society at a young age.”

Naidu was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Arena and L’atelier, a dedicated block for Arts, Drama & Music at a school in Bengaluru, a release from his office said here.

He also highlighted the need for water conservation by stressing on 3Rs- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Underlining that National Education Policy (NEP-2020) lays emphasis on extracurricular activities, Naidu urged all states to give priority to sports, co-curricular activities and inculcating ethical values among students.

Expressing his concern over erosion of values, the Vice President urged students to imbibe our civilisational values and strive to protect India’s glorious cultural heritage and appealed: “We must restore values, preserve heritage, promote our culture and feel proud to be a Bharatiya.”

Reiterating his call for promotion and propagation of mother tongue, the Vice President opined that one must learn as many languages as he or she wants but the priority must always be given to learning mother tongue.

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness in our daily lives, Naidu wanted the ‘Fit India’ movement to reach every school, college, university, panchayat and village.

Referring to India’s unique and diverse dance forms, Naidu mentioned Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathakali and Kuchipudi as some of the many ancient art forms that have been passed on from generation to generation.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Karnataka Minister, Muni Rathna were among those present.