Increase in Property Tax, Water Tax etc, MCC 2021-22 Budget is Burden on Citizens’- Abdul Rauf

Mangaluru: The ruling BJP in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, presented a Rs 317 crore surplus budget for 2021-21, on Thursday, 28 January 2021 but the opposition Congress termed it visionless since it has no new projects that fulfil the aspirations of the people. The budget expects Rs 70 crore revenue through property tax, Rs 60 crore from water supply bills and Rs 21 crore by way of solid waste management (SWM) cess. However, there is no mention of new proposals or projects that generate income for the city corporation, said opposition party members.

Presenting the budget, corporator Kiran Kumar, who is the chairman of MCC’s taxation, finance and appeals standing committee, said, “We have already identified more than 2.1 lakh properties in the city. A survey is being conducted to find all the properties in the city limits so that it can be brought under the tax net, and increase the revenue. Online property tax payment systems will be introduced in the next financial year. The city corporation expects to receive Rs 609.9 crore through various sources, including revenue, and Rs 184 crore sanctions from the state and central governments in the next financial year,” he said.

Congress corporator Naveen D’Souza said that major elements, including the health sector, were neglected in the budget. “There is no mention of allocation for the health sector in the budget. Similarly, it has no mention about plans related to SWM, when the existing contract ends in January next year,” he said. Former MCC Mayor Shashidhar Hegde from the Congress said the budget will increase the burden on people. Another corporator from the opposition, A C Vinayaraj, said corporators were not consulted before preparing the budget. In response, Mayor Diwakar and chief whip of the ruling party, Premanand Shetty, said that it was a balanced budget that blended the aspirations of people with development.

Even though Opposition leader Abdul Rauf had raised his voice and strong objection on the budget during the council meeting on Thursday, once again, a day after the MCC council meeting, Rauf had a press meet at Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta where he said, “The budget has not given emphasis for any new development projects that would generate income for the city corporation. This MCC budget for the year 2021-22, is totally ‘anti-people’ and has increased more burden on the people. While people are still facing the brunt of financial issues, post the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget put forth by MCC ruling BJP party for the year 2021-22, has included an increase in property tax, water tax and trade licence fee and cess on solid waste management. This will add more financial problems and people will be in more debts. Instead of bringing out a people-friendly budget, MCC has brought out an anti-people budget”.

“In this regard, I had already submitted a memorandum to the Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and the MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar to waive off the water bills from the month of March till July of 2020, where during those months suffered a lot due to lockdown/pandemic, but no action has been taken in this regard. It is not right on the part of MCC to increase property tax by 15%, even when there are sources of income including grants from state and union government and taxes for the MCC. Then why is the need to increase development tax and put more burden on the public? Seems like the ruling BJP has no humanity because, during Congress term, we had provided 24,000 litres of water for Rs 65, while BJP is trying to provide 10,000 litres of water for Rs 60”, added Rauf..

Rauf further said, “Even if BJP ruled MCC is stating that it is providing Rs 25,000 including an increase of Rs 5,000 under Kutira Bhagya Yojane, which is wrong information. I had requested to increase it to Rs 50,000”. Former mayor and present Corporator Shashidhar Hegde said, “It is the duty of the corporation to provide basic facilities to people without increasing the tax. Development is possible through the generation of revenue using existing resources. There is a Smart City project, KUDCEMP, 15th Finance Commission and other programmes to generate revenue. During Congress rule, we never implemented the self-assessment tax. Now the BJP-led state government has proposed taxation on vacant lands, and if this is implemented, people will land in a financial crunch”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Corporator Naveen D’Souza said, “The 2021-22 budget has failed to give importance to the health sector and has totally ignored the up-gradation of Primary Health Centers. While we feel proud to say Mangaluru as a Smart City, there is a lack of better traffic management, where we see no traffic signals and even no parking signboards. Also, the development fees are being increased even in MUDA and in MCC, which is not right”.