‘Increased Surveillance using Drones, Speed Boats & Jet Skis to Monitor Illegal Sand Mining’- DC

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra during a meeting held on Friday stated, “The Dakshina Kannada district administration is considering purchasing or hiring jet skis and drones, to monitor illegal sand mining. Having received several complaints regarding rampant illegal sand mining, the district administration now needs drones to keep a tab on illegal sand mining, especially in places that cannot be accessed easily and quickly. It often happens that on receiving information, and by the time the team reaches the spot, miscreants escape through alternative routes. They have informants on the road side,and hence easily escape on noticing officials arriving to conduct raids. Often, the officials only seize the boats used for illegal sand mining, and getting them to the shore is another challenge,’’

“Hence, we have decided to increase surveillance on the riverine side. Drones and speed boats or jet skis will be hired or purchased, to curb illegal sand mining. Also receiving complaints on rampant illegal quarrying in Dakshina Kannada, we have decided to conduct a joint survey to check whether quarries are functioning legally, therefore the district administration has urged the revenue department to use drones to locate stone quarries and crushers. The District Tourism Committee is considering procuring high-mast lights to be installed at prominent beaches. Six beach stretches, including Someshwara, Batapady, Tannirbhavi, Panambur, Surathkal-iddya and Sasihithlu have been identified to install high-mast lights. Based on available funds, in the first phase, the administration hopes to have at least one high-mast light on every beach” added DC.

Photos for Illustration Only

DC further said “Tourism department officials have been asked to submit a report on the same, so that there should be no dark place on any beach in the district. The issue has been discussed during the District Tourism Committee meeting, with the elected representatives. We want all the beaches in the district to be well-lit, so that the beaches can be utilized from 7pm to 11pm gradually,” .