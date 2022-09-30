Increasing pollution an issue of major concern: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said increasing pollution levels have become an issue of major concern.

Considering environment as a circular economy, plans should be made to save the environment. The Environment and Climate Change Department along with other departments will also have to put collaborative efforts into making such plans, he said.

Presiding over the annual conference on the implementation of the District Environment Plan in Panchkula near here with National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel attending the function as a special guest, the Chief Minister said that today, many wild species have become extinct.

“Saving these extinct species and conserving water is the need of the hour.”

He said a call for Green Revolution was made when the country was facing the crisis of food grains.

“Today, we have not only become self-sufficient in food grains production but have also started exporting them,” said Khattar.

“However at that time, more emphasis was given to producing more and more quantity, which resulted in the irrational use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, affecting soil fertility. Today, the concept of natural farming and organic farming is being adopted to deal with this problem.”

The Chief Minister said ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ has been implemented in the state so that the coming generations do not get barren land.

In order to promote crop diversification in place of paddy, an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre is being given to the farmers.

He said today, saving drinking water is also becoming a challenge. “Now plans are being made to reuse the treated water by setting up sewage treatment plants.”

He said there are about 18,000 ponds in Haryana, out of which 8,000 overflowing ponds are in rural areas.

“After treating the water of the ponds it can be used for irrigation and schemes for micro-irrigation are being prepared. The use of treated wastewater from the pond will be made mandatory for micro-irrigation in the area near the pond. For this, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Development and Panchayat Department and MICADA are working together to prepare the blueprint,” he added.

NGT Chairman Justice Goel said the state government has taken many significant initiatives to protect the environment.

“These initiatives will give a new direction to the country. The District Environment Plan is in the provisions of the Constitution and every public representative should have to ensure their contribution to ensure the meticulous implementation of these initiatives,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister’s vision for formulating plans for waste management and environmental protection is a historic initiative.

“Hardly any Chief Minister has ever thought of taking the initiative for water conservation. The thinking of the Chief Minister for laying separate pipelines for drinking water and treated water for other uses is an example for other states,” added Justice Goel.

“Solid waste management is also another problem. We have to make a habit of segregating dry and wet waste in our homes. More and more plants will have to be set up to make compost manure from the wet waste,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...