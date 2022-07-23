IND v WI, 1st ODI: Spinners will have a big role to play, says Shubman Gill



Port of Spain (Trinidad): Young India opener Shubman Gill feels that the spin duo of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with part-time option in Deepak Hooda, will have a huge role to play in the second innings of the ongoing first ODI against the West Indies at Queens Park Oval.

Gill, back to playing the 50-over format after more than 16 months, reached his maiden ODI fifty, hitting a sparkling 64 off 53 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes. He also shared a 119-run opening stand with captain Shikhar Dhawan (97 off 99 balls) before being run out by a direct throw from Nicholas Pooran.

In the 18th over, Gill tapped the ball towards mid-wicket and instantly ran for a quick single. He accelerated at the start of his run but went a little casual in the middle and eventually, fell short of the crease at the non-striker’s end by Pooran’s fabulous throw.

“It was a good wicket; it was a great experience overall. Obviously disappointed to get run out but it’s been a good experience. We are excited to play here in this beautiful stadium,” said Gill in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

From 213/1 in 33 overs, India looked good to hit the 370-380 mark. But West Indies fought back in the latter half of the innings, as the going got tough for India.

With the spinners getting some grip off the pitch, later on, Gill felt that Chahal, Patel and possibly Hooda will play a big role in defence of 308.

“We are happy with anything over 300. We have to bowl tight lines. It’s a good wicket, the ball started to grip and hold a bit after 20-25 overs for the spinners. So they will have a big role to play (in the second innings).”