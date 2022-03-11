Ind vs SL: KSCA allows 100 percent crowd for pink-ball Test in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the second India-Sri Lanka Test, which will be a pink ball game and scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting here on Saturday.

This latest development comes as a change from the earlier approved 50 percent capacity and the decision was taken by KSCA following the approval from the state government.

It has been learnt that increased demand for tickets led to the association seeking the government’s approval. Nearly 10,000 tickets thrown open to the general public have been sold out for the first two days, according to KSCA treasurer Vinay Mrithyunjaya, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The KSCA has also opened additional tickets from Friday to cope with the surge in demand, following their decision to throw open the entire stadium to spectators.

“Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up the sale of tickets for the full capacity of the stadium,” the state association said in a statement.

Notably, Bengaluru is hosting a Test for the first time since Afghanistan played their inaugural game in the city in June 2018. It last hosted an international match in January 2020, when Australia toured for a short ODI series.

Overall, this is India’s third day-night pink-ball Test at home, following matches in Kolkata against Bangladesh (November 2019) and Ahmedabad against England (February 2021). India won both those Tests inside three days.

Bengaluru was initially slated to host the first Test which was also Virat Kohli’s 100th match in the longest format. But, it was later slotted in to host the tour ending the second match as it would help facilitate a direct flight back home to Colombo for the visiting Sri Lankans.