Indecent Act of Transgenders Group towards Asif Who’s Protesting against NITK Toll Booth

Mangaluru: Since 7 February 2022, Mohammed Asif aka Asif Apatbandhava, a social worker and a humanitarian running an NGO named Mymuna Foundation taking care of the mentally disabled and homeless has been protesting in novel ways each day near the tollgate at NITK/Surathkal demanding that collecting toll should be abolished, no matter what, which he claims is illegal as per the road rules.

While Asif was doing his service for the benefit of the motorists and commuters, surprisingly he had an encounter with strange guests on Tuesday, past midnight who tried to abuse him. It is learnt that these transgenders don’t belong to the Parivarthan Charitable Trust group but are from a different transgender’s group. Asif narrating the incident to Team Mangalorean over the phone said, “Around 12:30 am during the wee hours of Wednesday, two transgenders approached me and started abusing saying that I dare take their videos. When I told them to go away, they came back with a bunch of transgenders and they all started behaving indecently, using filthy language, dancing and a few exposing their private parts, which was so nasty to watch them behave in that manner”.

Mohammed Asif aka Asif Apatbandhava

“Without any fear of them I and my supporters captured their act on our mobile phones and made them viral on social media/Facebook, so that the entire world should know the behaviour of these transgenders against me, for no reason at all. I have a feeling that these transgenders are hand in hand with the toll gate staff and they might have sent them to abuse and attack me. I have also been threatened by gang members to stop my protest, and have been warned that they will put me behind bars at Surathkal police station. They also warned me of removing the protest dais by force soon. I don’t fear all those threats, since I am doing this protest for a good cause, having full faith in God. I am confident that we will succeed in our efforts to win this battle, no matter how many rivals are against me. I request the support of the people in this fight and join in the protest today (Wednesday, 16 February) at 3:30 pm near the Surathkal toll gate”. added Asif.