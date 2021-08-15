Spread the love



















Independence Day Celebration 2021 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated at the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College premises on 15.08.2021. Dr Deepthi and team lead the prayer song invoking blessings of the Almighty. Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran K, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division.

Sarang Paul, invited the Chief Guest to hoist the national flag. After the flag hoisting ceremony Chief Guest, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, addressed the gathering. In his message, he conveyed that each one of us has to ponder on the real freedom and to strive for a better India acknowledging the sacrifices of our leaders. He emphasized on the theme of 75th Independence Day “Nation First, Always first”. Let the nation be first, not my personal intentions or personal ideologies. Let development be first, not my personal development. Let freedom be always first, not rules and regulations.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division in his Presidential address stressed upon the current situation where the whole world is struggling to fight against the invisible enemy the coronavirus. He inspired the gathering to be hopeful that we can overcome this pandemic, as our freedom fighters who had undoubted hope and faith during their struggle for an independent India.

Dr Freeda and team sang the melodious national song Vande mataram that filled everyone with the emotion of patriotism. Dr Ancy George compered the event and proposed the vote of thanks

