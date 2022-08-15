Independence Day Celebration at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College



Mangaluru: The 76 th Independence Day was celebrated at the Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College premises on 15.08.2022. This year our nation celebrates “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotav” commemorating the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence with the theme of “Nation First, Always First”.

The independence day celebration commenced by imploring the blessings of the Almighty through a melodious invocation by Ms Santa Maria and team. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest Rev. John Vas, Chaplain, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Miss Madhuri invited the Chief Guest to hoist the national flag. Flag hoisting ceremony was followed by the address of Chief Guest, Rev. Fr John Vas. In his message, conveyed that India chose to bring freedom not through guns and swords but through Ahimsa. Indian’s convey a message to the world that we work through love and sacrifice that has been inculcated in us through our freedom fighters. He emphasized that Swasth Bharath can only be Sampann Bharath where the health of every individual is given prime importance and every citizen receives his due respect in the form of justice and livelihood. We need to remember and cherish the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and take pledge to contribute our might to uplift our nation.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division in his Presidential address acclaimed ‘Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav’ is a celebration in our hearts and minds that we belong to one beautiful nation. We the health care professionals are the instruments to bring about the wonderful Mahotsav in people’s lives. We have been given the wonderful opportunity to heal the sick and impart comfort and joy to the suffering.

Ms Swathi Manoj and team sang the national song Vandemataram that filled everyone with the emotion of patriotism. Ms Stephy Varghese compered the event and Ms A K Devika, General Secretory Students Council proposed the vote of thanks.Dr Vilma Dsouza, Vice Principal & Staff Advisor, Students Council, Dr Srinath Rao, former Principal, Dr Jolly D’Mello Cultural Coordinator and faculty members were present on the occasion.

House-wise patriotic singing competition was held in the college auditorium. Team Allen won 1 st prize & Team Hering won 2 nd prize. Dr Srinath Rao and Fr John Vas judged the competition. Ms Darshana compered the patriotic singing competition.

Like this: Like Loading...