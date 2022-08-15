Independence Day Celebrations at St Aloysius Industrial Training institute



Mangaluru: A celebration of pride for every Indian 75 th Independence Day was celebrated with excitement and festive spirit in St Aloysius ITI, Mangalore. The campus donned a festive look with tri-coloured decorations. Students along with staff members of the institution were eagerly waiting at the venue by arranging themselves with the discipline akin to soldiers.

Chief Guest of the celebration Richard Rodrigues, Managing Director of Karnataka Agencies hoisted the flag. A wave of pride swept across the gathering looking at the flag flying high. A salute was offered with utmost respect followed by the national anthem which resonated all across the campus.

Delivering his message the Chief Guest Richard Rodrigues said, “It is a memorable day for all of us proud Indians. This day was made possible by the selfless sacrifices of our freedom fighters and great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, etc who sacrificed their careers and lives to give us freedom from the British Raj. But, with freedom comes responsibility. We have ample opportunities to exercise our freedom and we must do so with responsibility. As young people you must make a resolve today to do something in terms of giving back to the nation”.

“You can start by doing things like putting in efforts to keep your surroundings clean, planting a tree, avoiding use of plastic, etc. We must also protect the freedom of every individual from the forces which try to curtail our freedom. We must stand united against such forces. I wish you all a very happy and meaningful Amrut Mahothsav of Independence”.added Rodrigues.

Rayan Dsouza, a student of Electronics Mechanic trade, delivered a speech on the significance of Independence Day and our National Flag. Students of Fashion Designing presented a patriotic dance. Students of Electronics Mechanic trade sang the national song ‘Vande Matharam’. Vishwajith, an ex- student of welder trade performed acrobatics on his bicycle and amused the audience.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of Elocution competition and Drawing competition, which were held as a part of Independence Day celebrations. First and second places in elocution competition were secured by Mohammed Saifullah of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning trade and Zunaira Banu of Sewing Technology respectively. Likewise, Allen Coelho of Electronics Mechanic trade secured the first place in Drawing competition and Chethan of Electrician trade secured the second place. Joslan Derick Dsouza proposed vote of thanks. Allen Mathew Coelho compered the programme. Sweets were distributed to all.

