Independence Day Greetings from Bishop of Roman Catholic Mangalore Diocese

Independence Day Greetings from Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore

Mangaluru: Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore, has extended his greetings to all on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of Indian Independence.

“As Indians, we are proud citizens of a free nation. This freedom has been gained due to the long struggle and the sacrifice of many lives. We are all enjoying the fruits of their sacrifices. My salutations go out to all the freedom fighters of our country, and I am eternally indebted to them all”.

“Even though our country has been an independent country for 75 years, we still have to overcome some setbacks and move forward. The problem of poverty has not left us forever. The fact that the problem of unemployment is still burning is something to think about. I want our country to overcome such major problems and take a step towards progress”.

“Although there has been a significant revolution in the field of education, there is still considerable development to be done. Along with this, the spirit of humanity needs to become more influential. When the national flag of this country is flying high, it is sad to note that the beautiful concept of unity amidst the diversity of our country is still not strong

enough. Clashes and discrimination in the name of religion must definitely stop. Instead, we all need to work hard to foster brotherhood.

It is only when everyone makes unique contributions to the country that we make the march towards the centennial of our independence. It should be the hope of every Indian to climb the ladder of innovation in the next 25 years. Once again, I wish all of you happiness on this auspicious occasion. Let the atmosphere of peace, tranquillity, and patriotism prevail everywhere. It is my prayer that our dream to join hands and further secure New India will be strengthened.

Best wishes to you all on the Platinum Moment of Freedom. May Mother India embrace us all. May God’s blessings be upon us all. Jai Hind.”

Like this: Like Loading...