Independent councillor Gajendra Daral joins Delhi BJP

New Delhi: An independent councillor from Delhi’s ward number 35 Mundka Gajendra Daral joined BJP in the presence of party’s state working president Virendra Sachdeva and former state president Vijender Gupta.

Sachdeva said that Daral, who won the election as an independent from Mundka, has a simple personality and his joining will strengthen the party organisation. He added that he is sure that Daral will firmly fulfill the responsibility given to him.

Similarly, Gupta said that Daral is a person who has a good hold in rural areas. He also said that Daral is a young leader who has made a distinct identity in the area by his service and work.

Daral said that he joined the BJP unconditionally due to the spirit of service and work culture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s ideology.