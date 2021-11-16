Spread the love



















India among 19 countries at 13th Abu Dhabi Art Fair



Abu Dhabi: The 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair will feature a diverse line-up of 49 galleries from 19 countries, including India.

More than 190 global artists presenting more than 600 artworks will headline the in-person Fair organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).

This edition will feature 14 new galleries from Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

There will be new curatorial frameworks by renowned curators and new commissioned artworks.

This includes ‘Kind of Blue’, a curated sector for the art fair by Simon Njami; the ‘Performing Arts’ Programme, curated by Rose Lejeune; and the ‘Beyond: Emerging Artists’ programme, curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT – Abu Dhabi, said the return of the in-person Fair after being held virtually last year is a testament to the collective efforts of individuals across arts and culture sectors globally.

“Our thanks to the many distinguished guests, partners, exhibitors, curators and artists who are joining us in Abu Dhabi, a nexus of multinational talent where the next generation of emerging artistic voices are given a crucial platform to contribute to a sustainable arts and culture ecosystem.”

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director, Abu Dhabi Art, said the Fair opening with 49 galleries is exceptional.

“This reflects the thriving art community in the UAE and the support shown here in Abu Dhabi for artists and galleries during the pandemic, through our online edition last year and throughout the year. Returning galleries can’t wait to reconnect with members of the public and collectors in person once again and first-time exhibitors look forward to meeting all the supporters, visitors and patrons that shape the fair each year.”

The modern and contemporary gallery sector of the Fair will feature 26 galleries from 15 countries.

The Special Projects gallery sector will feature 21 galleries from 6 countries, presenting curated booths by one, two or three artists.

Abu Dhabi Art in partnership with Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia will be showcasing Passage, an immersive video and sound installation created by artist Nujoom Alghanem for the National Pavilion UAE’s 2019 exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

The Fair will be open to the public from November 17 to 21 at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

