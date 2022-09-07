India-Bangladesh CEPA to happen soon: Bangladesh PM’s Adviser

New Delhi: Bangladesh on Tuesday said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India may happen soon, though no timelines are fixed as of now.

Adviser on private investment and industry to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman Rahman told media persons that though “lots of work is to be done before negotiations start on it (CEPA), it should happen sooner rather than later”.

He said that no specific timelines have been decided upon for the pact, but it was agreed by both India and Bangladesh that deliberations would begin soon.

“Considering the close relations between the two nations and the level of cooperation, it should happen sooner rather than later,” Rahman said while interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during the joint briefing with Sheikh Hasina that deliberations on CEPA would begin soon.

The proposed economic pact or CEPA between the two countries is mainly focussed at reducing the huge trade gap between India and Bangladesh.

The key areas of emphasis under it are trade in goods, services and investment.

