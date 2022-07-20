India committed to skill development among African youth: EAM



New Delhi: India is committed towards enhancing capacity building and skill development among African youth, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

“We are committed to enhancing capacity building and skill development among African youth. In this context, you would recall that we had announced 50,000 scholarships during IAFS-III in 2015, out of which more than 32,000 scholarship slots have already been utilised,” the minister said while addressing the 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

The Minister noted that it is a matter of pride for India that several high ranking leaders, ministers, officials from Africa have studied in Indian universities and other institutions. Apart from these, a number of students and officials from Africa have also been trained under the ITEC programme.

“To provide high quality virtual education and medical services to our partners, the e-VidyaBharti and e-ArogyaBharti networks were launched in 2019 for tele-education and tele-medicine respectively,” Jaishankar said, adding that under these initiatives, youth from 19 African countries have enrolled for various degree and diploma courses.

“India has helped African countries to promote digital transformation through setting-up of IT Centres, Science and Technology Parks, and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDC).”

“I think there is ample scope in the sphere of technology, and with our emphasis on trust and transparency, India and Africa make natural partners,” the minister asserted.