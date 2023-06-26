India dealt mightiest blow to narcotics trade: Amit Shah

On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against menace of drugs.

New Delhi: On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against menace of drugs.

He said that India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade.

In a tweet, Shah attached a video statement and said, “On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, I extend my greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against the menace of drugs.”

The Union Home Minister said: “In the last few years, the MHA has revamped the entire strategy to realize PM Modi Ji’s vision of a ‘drug-free India’. Braced with the power of a whole-of-government approach, India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade. The top-to-bottom approach to the investigation led to massive crackdowns on the evil. I applaud Narcotics Bureau and other organizations for their relentless efforts.”

The “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, or ‘World Drug Day’, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

Like this: Like Loading...