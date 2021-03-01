Spread the love



















India emerging as hub for scientific innovation: Jitendra Singh



New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that India is rapidly emerging as a frontline nation in scientific innnovation.

Addressing the students of Jammu University on the occasion of National Science Day, Singh said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last few years, the government has taken some revolutionary and pragmatic decisions to give fillip to indigenous scientific innovations which will be key to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Singh also made a special mention of the decision to unlock India’s space technology to private players for the first time after Independence.

Singh mentioned about the fact that ISRO has achieved another landmark by successfully launching the PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 on National Science Day.

Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, presented a report on the recent research activities carried out by the various departments of the university.