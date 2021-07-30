Spread the love



















India extends international flights suspension to August 31



New Delhi: India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations till August 31.

“In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India till 2359 hrs IST of August 3, 2021,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.”

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.

