India Fraternity Forum Holds Winter Sports Meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: India Fraternity Forum Riyadh regional committee organized Winter Sports 2021 on 10th December 2021.

The event was inaugurated by India Fraternity Forum Riyadh Regional President Basheer Engapuzha by handing over the four-colour jersey to the respective state chapter’s leader.

Speaking on this occasion, he emphasized the importance of health in our life especially expatriates who are away from their family and homeland. He said health is a very valuable asset for the nation and community in general and to the individual in particular.

Each chapter captains received different colour flags from their chapter president and conduct various track, field events and games were held such as Kabaddi, tug of war, cricket, volleyball, football, shot put, Uriyadi, relay race etc.

Below are the winners:

Football Winner -Kerala

Football Runner -Karnataka

Volleyball Winner -Karnataka

Volleyball Runner -Tamilnadu

Cricket Winner -Karnataka

Cricket Runner -Kerala

Tug of War Winner -Karnataka

Tug of War Runner -Tamilnadu

Kabaddi Winner -Karnataka

Kabaddi Runner –Northern State

Karnataka chapter won the overall championship.

Women, kids and veterans also took part in the event and very actively participated in various competitions.

The event concluded with a prize distributing ceremony. Junaith Ansari, Co-Ordinator Winter sports 2021, Jawahar Nizam- entrepreneur Saudi Arabia, Basheer Engapuzha- Region President IFF-Riyadh, Mohamed Javid, President Northern states, Nisar Ahmed, President Tamilnadu Chapter, Tajuddin, President Karnataka Chapter, Ansar, President Kerala Chapter, Basheer Karanthur, President Indian social forum Central Committee Riyadh, Haris Managalore acting Region Secretary IFF-Riyadh were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

The Master of Ceremony Haris Vavadu, Public Relation in charge, IFF-Riyadh Region concluded the event with great handling of the proceedings and extended thanks to the sponsor of this event.