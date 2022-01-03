India gears up to vaccinate teens from Monday



New Delhi: India will start administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday, with inoculation drive for teenagers commencing on Saturday with registration beginning for them on the CoWIN App.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday tweeted: “On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on CoWIN portal for immunisation of children against COVID-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination”.

The national capital has also geared up with the vaccination centres ready to administer the jabs for the younger population.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there was no need to set up separate vaccination centres for the teenagers as the city has already completed the administration of the first dose to all eligible and the same centres will be used for children too as people due for the second dose come only when it is scheduled.

Talking to IANS, senior paediatrician and Delhi Medical Council President, Dr Arun Gupta, said: “Covaxin is absolutely safe for teens as enough trials have been done. It is high time that we should shun anxiety, and come forward to participate in the vaccination.”

However, he added that while the decision was much awaited, the age group of 15 to 18 is too narrow and the government must consider the vaccination for school-going children too.

“The below 10 age group also should be included in the vaccination drive to keep them safe from pandemic,” he added.