‘India has converted challenges into opportunities’: Prez Murmu in I-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed the country’s resilience during turbulent times, saying that India also served as a beacon of hope for others.



New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed the country’s resilience during turbulent times, saying that India also served as a beacon of hope for others.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, the President in her speech said that India has converted challenges into opportunities, and has recorded high GDP growth.

She also cited the country’s role as the G-20 leader.

President Murmu also touched upon the advancements in the fields of education and science pointing to the National Education Policy 2020, and the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

“As the G-20 represents two-thirds of the world population, this is a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction. With the G-20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda,” she said in her address.

The President added: “There are many global issues that concern all humanity and are not limited by geographical boundaries. I am confident that with India’s proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member-nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts.

“What is notable in India’s presidency of G-20 is the way this diplomatic activity has been taken to the grassroots. There has been a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage people’s participation. It is delightful to see, for example, students enthusiastically participating in diverse contests organised in schools and colleges touching upon the themes of G-20. All the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G-20,” the President noted.

Inflation, the President said, at the global level remains a cause for worry.

“But in India, the government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it. The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth,” the President said.

She said the continued economic progress is driven by a two-pronged strategy.

On one hand, there is a sustained push to unleash the forces of enterprise by making it easier to do business and generate job opportunities. On the other, proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for the needy have been taken in various domains. Giving priority to the deprived remains the focus of our policies and actions that have lifted a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade, Murmu said.

Touching upon the prevalent issue of climate change, the President said: “Extreme weather events affect all. But their impact is far more severe on the poor and the marginalised. Cities and hilly terrains especially need to be made more resilient. The larger point here is that the culture of greed takes the world away from nature. We now realise the dire need to return to our roots. I know that there are still many tribal communities who live very close to nature and in harmony with it. Their values and lifestyle offer invaluable lessons for climate action.”

The secret of the survival of the tribal communities through ages can be summarised in one word. That single word is ‘Empathy’.

The President said they have empathy for all Mother Nature’s fellow children, flora and fauna alike.

Sometimes, however, the world seems to be suffering from a deficit of empathy. But history shows that such periods are only aberrations, and kindness is our fundamental nature, the President noted.

Like this: Like Loading...