India has to become ‘aatma nirbhar’ in fertilisers: Tomar



Bengaluru: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Thursday said that the country needs to work towards self-reliance in fertilisers.

In his address at the inaugural of the National Conference of State Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers here, he, observing that the country has to depend on the import of fertilisers, said the Central government is incurring a subsidy of about Rs. 2.5 lakh crore rupees annually in the interest of farmers, so that the burden of rising prices internationally does not fall on them.

But there must be an end to this situation at sometime, he said.

“So now in the field of fertilisers also, we need to be ‘aatma nirbhar’… there is a need to ‘Make in India’,” said Tomar.

Describing the importance of nano fertilisers, he said that the role of the states is important in promoting it. Due to the hard work of the farmers, the skill of the scientists and the policies of the Centre and States, agriculture in the country has developed better and is becoming sustainable, he said, asking his state counterparts to do their best work during their tenure for faster progress of agriculture.

The conference, organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is deliberating on key issues to ensure the development of agriculture and farmers in the country. Coinciding with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the conference being held after a two year gap brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also attended the event.