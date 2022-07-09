India is emerging through Atmanirbhar: Goa Governor



Chennai: Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that Indian economy has emerged through Atmanirbhar Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking at a function on the launch of Green Silver Nano particle treated natural fibre saris, here on Saturday.

The Goa Governor said that the British had looted the country and had even forcefully taken over our textile technology during the regime. He said that before the British rule in India, the share of the country in world trade was 27 per cent but after the British left in 1947, the share of our country in world trade was only 2 per cent.

Sreedharan Pillai said that Swadeshi Jagaran Manch’s idea of self reliant or Atmanirbhar Bharat is being promoted in the country now and added that several local level entrepreneurs have come up with quality products.

The Goa Governor said that while India is presently 5th in World Economy ratings, Britain lags behind at 6th place.

Kanthaswarna Niranjan Kumar received the green silver Nano particle treated natural fibres sari from the Goa Governor.

Shekar C. of Anakaputhur natural fibre weaver cluster spoke about the manufacturing of sari and cloth material from natural fibre.

Kanthaswarna Niranjan spoke about the need for support from Government of India to the natural weavers and other textile clusters in the country and asked the Goa Governor to take the initiative.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch presided in the meeting while C. Rajeev of Centre for Policy and Development Studies expressed vote of thanks.