India is following in Netaji’s footsteps: PM Modi



Kolkata: Paying homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is following in his footsteps and working towards creating an India Netaji once dreamt of.

“Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, and we are following in his footsteps,” the PM said addressing an event organised in Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial. He said that Netaji’s bravery and ideals inspire every Indian.

PM Modi on Saturday visited Kolkata to pay tributes to Netaji and said the country bows to his love for the motherland.

“On the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, I bow to him on behalf of the grateful nation. His contribution to India is indelible.

“On this very day, that brave son was born, who gave a new direction to the dream of independent India…there was that consciousness in the darkness of slavery, who stood in front of the biggest power of the world and said, I will not ask you for freedom, I will take it away,” he said.

Modi said that Netaji would have been immensely proud to see how India is now manufacturing its own Covid-19 vaccines and also helping other countries across the world.

Addressing the Parakram Diwas celebrations in the city, the PM paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji’s statue at the National Library. He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal which gave birth to the great leader,” he said.