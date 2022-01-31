India like dictatorship; Oppn & media tracked through Pegasus: Cong



Panaji: India is being run like a dictatorship where mediapersons, opposition and common people are being watched through Pegasus, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Chavan also said that there was systematic media blackout of Congress leaders.

“The country is run like a dictatorship. Common people, media persons and opposition are being watched through Pegasus… We have been demanding a discussion on Pegasus. Has it been allowed? The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Modi has (also) not been willing to speak about the Chinese build-up near Ladakh,” Chavan said.

The former Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also said that the media was being completely controlled by the Central government.

“There is a systematic attempt to stifle the media. If we speak something, media will black it out. Rahul Gandhi says something, it will be blacked out. Sonia ji says something, it will be blacked out. People will say where are they on the television? There is no Congress party on the television. How can it come?” Chavan said.

“Media is being completely controlled. If a simple news comes in the media, the next day the proprietor is arrested. There is an ED raid. There is a ‘raid raj’ against the media,” he added.