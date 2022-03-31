India logs 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 fatalities in 24 hours



New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 1,225 fresh Covid-19 infections, a marginal fall from previous day’s count of 1,233 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 28 Covid-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,21,129.

Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has further declined to 14,307, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

With as many as 1,594 patients recovering in the same time span, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 4,24,89,004. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,07,987 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.91 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.20 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.06 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m this morning. This has been achieved through 2,19,86,205 sessions. Over 1.60 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.

More than 15.67 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the ministry.