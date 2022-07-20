India logs 20,557 Covid cases, 40 deaths



New Delhi: India saw a considerable rise in daily Covid cases with 20,557 new infections in the past 24 hours against previous day’s 15,528 count, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, 40 more deaths took the toll to 5,25,825.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,45,654 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,517 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,32,140. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.13 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,98,034 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.06 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.61 crore, achieved via 2,64,58,875 sessions.

Over 3.81 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.