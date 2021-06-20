Spread the love



















India Looking At A Score Of 250, Says Batting Coach Rathour



Southampton: India are hoping to get to 250 runs in their first innings of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here at the Hampshire Bowl, said batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday.

India finished the second day at 146/3 after the last session was affected by bad light on multiple occasions.

“We are looking to play sessions well and if we keep doing that then anything more than 250-plus would be a reasonable score in these conditions,” Rathour told the media after the day’s play that saw only 64.4 overs being bowled.

Rains had washed out the entire first day.

Rathour said that they are communicating with the boys during lockdown and breaks to keep them motivated.

“There is a lot of communication that is happening during lockdowns and breaks. We have had a lot of discussion. Lots of discipline was shown today. There was lot of intent today. The batsmen were looking to score wherever they could,” he added.

Rathour acknowledged both skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who added unbeaten 58 in over 24 overs with patience while enduring three incidents of bad light, which forced them to walk off the field.

“They batted well. Credit also to Rohit and [Shubman] Gill. Those were challenging conditions; it was a fresh wicket. They showed a lot of discipline and restraint,” he said.

