India overcame corona pandemic through resilience: Bhagwat



Thiruvananthapuram: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that India had overcome the coronavirus pandemic through resilience.

“If there is trust and belief, any crisis situation can be overcome and the RSS has proved it on many occasions,” the RSS chief said after inaugurating ‘Kesari Bhavan’ at Kozhikode.

He said that people should strive to support society in any manner possible, adding that the Indian society rose as one to face the corona challenge and thus overcome it.

The RSS chief said that the RSS would be a driving force for the Indian society at large.

Bhagwat said that the level reached by Kesari, the RSS mouthpiece in Malayalam, was due to the sacrifices and hard work put in by a number of people associated with the organisation.

Kesari Bhavan will act as the headquarters of ‘Kesari’, the RSS’s Malayalam mouthpiece. The building will also house offices of RSS-linked think tanks, Bharathiya Vichar Kendra, BJP mouthpiece Tapasya, Janmabhumi and a media school and research centre.

Kulathur Mutt chief Swami Chidanandapuri and former Matrubhumi Editor Kesavamenon, RSS leaders Harikrishnakumar, J Nandakumar, Sudarshan and R Hari were among those present.

Bhagwat will meet Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan here and also participate in an RSS state office-bearers’ meeting. He will leave for Nagpur on December 31.