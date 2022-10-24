India-Pak T20: Sundar Pichai floors Twitter user with his reply



New Delhi: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday tweeted a Happy Diwali message, saying he celebrated the festival by watching the final three overs of the India-Pakistan T20 world cup match.

In his Twitter post, a user took a jibe at him by commenting on his tweet, to which Pichai gave an amazing reply that went viral.

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022,” Pichai tweeted.

In an apparent dig at India’s opening batting performance, the user commented: “You should watch the first three overs.”

To which Pichai responded: “Did that too, what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep”.

Twitter users had shared the tweet more than 22,000 times.

The Indian team’s performance on Sunday strengthened their chances of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2007.

A match-winning unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls by Virat Kohli helped the Indian team win in a thrilling manner after the team had fallen to 31/4. He also won the ‘player of the match’ award for his knocking performance.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared an outstanding partnership of 113 runs for the fifth wicket to lead the team to victory.

