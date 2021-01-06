Spread the love



















India records less than 20K Covid cases for 5th consecutive day



New Delhi: After witnessing spike of over 16,000 cases for two consecutive days, India recorded 18,087 fresh cases of coronavirus infections and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s overall tally to 1,03,74,932, while the death toll touched 1,50,114, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

India continued its streak of low daily new cases as the number of fresh infections remained below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Till now, 99,97,272 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,27,546 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Over 84 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Mass vaccination drive is slated to begin soon, with the approval of two vaccines.

The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.