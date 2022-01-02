India reports 27,553 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, a substantial spike amid the ongoing resurgence, with 284 additional deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday.

With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,81,770.

The active caseload has also jumped to 1,22,801 which constitute 0.35 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,525, of which 560 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far, 23 states have reported cases of the new variant, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 9,249 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,84,561. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,82,376 tests were conducted across the country, raising the total to 68 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 1.35 per cent amid the sudden spike of new cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent.

With the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 145.44 crore as of Sunday morning.

More than 19.81 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry.