India reports 2,858 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths



New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 2,858 fresh Covid cases, against the 2,841 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country also reported 11 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,201.

The active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 18,096 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,355 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,76,815 Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has also reported slight rise at 0.59 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,86,963 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.34 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.15 crore, achieved via 2,38,51,277 sessions.

Over 3.15 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.