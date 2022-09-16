India reports 6,298 new Covid cases, 23 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 6,298 fresh Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,28,273.

The active caseload spiked to 46,748, accounting for 0.1 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,916 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,47,756. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.89 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,33,964 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.09 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.17 crore.

Over 4.07 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

