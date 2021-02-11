Spread the love



















India reports close to 13K new Covid cases, 108 deaths



New Delhi: India’s streak of low numbers of single-day Covid cases continued on Thursday as 12,923 new infections and 108 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

While the number of total corona cases mounted to 1,08,71,294, the death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,55,360, health officials said.

For around two weeks now, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily Covid-19 deaths have been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

Active cases total 1,42,562 at present, with 1,05,73,372 persons cured and discharged so far. A total of 11,764 more patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested up to February 10, including 6,99,185 tests on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

As many as 70,17,114 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.