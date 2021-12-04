India-UAE economic partnership negotiations from Monday

New Delhi: The third round of India and the UAE’s meeting on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be held here from December 6-10.

Union Commerce and Industries, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal met the representatives of aluminium, copper, chemicals and petrochemicals industries on Friday as part of the ongoing multi-stakeholder consultations related to the negotiations.

He appreciated the “accommodative spirit” of the industry and the representatives to continue to support in the wider interests of the nation contributing to the holistic development of multi-sectoral economic value chains.

In addition, he stressed on the potential benefits from the envisaged CEPA agreement for labour-intensive industries and also on the numerous complementary spill-over economic benefits, including increased investments, job creation and employment opportunities.

“The stakeholders expressed gratitude to the Minister for taking into consideration concerns of Indian Industry and provided constructive inputs on this matter with a view to ensure overall balance between market access and domestic sensitivities,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.