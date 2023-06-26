India-US friendship a force for global good, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India-US friendship is a force for global good.

Modi’s remark was in response to a tweet by US President Joe Biden, who said: “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”

To this the Prime Minister said: “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”

Last week, Modi was on a state visit to the US, during which he had held bilateral discussions with Biden and also addressed a joint session of Congress.

