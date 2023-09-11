India vs Bharat: No attempt made to change country’s name, says Pralhad Joshi



Hubballi: Union Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that no attempt has been made to change the name of the country.

“We have not stated anywhere that the name of the country would be changed. Only people who are fearful are talking about this. We address the nation as ‘Bharat’ and you can address it the way you want it,” the minister said.

However, he said that the declaration has been made dexterously by the Prime Minister. “This is a masterstroke,” he said.

“People made a mockery when PM Modi stated that the country is also one of the leaders in the world and we will stand with major global powers. We have seen India taking the lead now. This is a blessing. At the G-20 convention, the PM has discussed green fuel as well,” Joshi said.

