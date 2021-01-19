Spread the love



















Indiamart Intermesh logs 29% growth in Oct-Dec



New Delhi: Indiamart Intermesh on Monday reported a 29 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 80 crore.

During the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 174 crore during the period under review, compared to Rs 165 crore during the third quarter of FY 2019-20, said a company statement.

Dinesh Agarwal, CEO of the company said: “As we see the improvement in overall demand environment and business activity, our strong value proposition, customer relationships and balance sheet make us confident of supporting businesses in their transformation to online.”

“With the emerging accelerated digitization needs of businesses, we are looking forward to kickstart the new year on an optimistic note,” he said.Indiamart Intermesh logs 29% growth in Oct-Dec

(22:40)

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Indiamart Intermesh on Monday reported a 29 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 80 crore.

During the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 174 crore during the period under review, compared to Rs 165 crore during the third quarter of FY 2019-20, said a company statement.

Dinesh Agarwal, CEO of the company said: “As we see the improvement in overall demand environment and business activity, our strong value proposition, customer relationships and balance sheet make us confident of supporting businesses in their transformation to online.”

“With the emerging accelerated digitization needs of businesses, we are looking forward to kickstart the new year on an optimistic note,” he said.