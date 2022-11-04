Indian Aerospace industry witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming self-reliant: IAF chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Friday lauded the contributions made by the Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE) and its alumni in numerous aircraft developments, weaponisation and upgrade programmes which have been pivotal in the enhancement of the IAF operational capability.



The Indian Air Force Chief was speaking after inaugurating an International Flight Test Seminar (IFTS) organised to celebrate 50 years of the ASTE.

The Air Chief Marshal complimented the efforts of the Indian Flight Testing fraternity in design, development and operationalisation of successful weapon platforms such as LCA Tejas, ALH Dhruv and LCH Prachand, thereby underlining the capability of Indian defence airspace eco system.

The seminar served as a platform for interaction between the Flight Test crew, Defence Research and Production agencies, distinguished scholars for academic institutes and representatives from international agencies engaged in flight testing.

Noting that the Indian Aerospace industry is witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming a self-reliant (‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat), the Chief of Air Staff said, “On this occasion, it is important to highlight the government policies which aim to support holistic incorporation of advanced technologies, impetus on domestic manufacturing, enhancing public-private partnership and enhancing the overall indigenous component in the defence sector. These have created a robust roadmap laden with a multitude of opportunities for our flight testing community to engage proactively and contribute effectively to meet the national policy objectives.”

Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment, a unique and premier unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF), is celebrating its Golden Jubilee milestone after completing 50 years of service to the nation.

Over the last five decades, ASTE has contributed actively towards various integration and developmental projects in support of inducting and absorbing niche aerospace/defence technologies. It’s flight test crew have actively participated in design, development programme of Saras MK-II and Hansa NG, apart from various complex aircraft upgraded and weapon integration programmes.