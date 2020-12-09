Spread the love



















Indian Air Force raises objection to ‘AK vs AK’



Mumbai: Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised objection to actor Anil Kapoor wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in his upcoming film, AK vs AK.

The IAF has also urged the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies.

“The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk,” read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of IAF.

The tweet was a response to Anil’s post where he unveiled the trailer. “No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK,” he tweeted while sharing the trailer.

In the film, Anil will be seen playing himself, and not an airforce officer. As far as the uniform is concerned, “AK vs AK” is a film shot within a film — something which was highlighted in the trailer as well. The trailer shows Anil shooting for another project in the costume when Anurag stepped in his vanity van, and says “I want to narrate a script to you.”

The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and slated to release on December 24.