Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal accorded Farewell by Community

Doha, Qatar: Dr Deepak Mittal Indian ambassador to Qatar was accorded a warm sendoff by the Indian community leaders at a function held on Friday night at the Indian Cultural Centre.

Mittal is returning to India to join the Prime Minister’s Office as Joint Secretary, according to reports in the Indian media and is likely to be replaced by Vipul, joint Secretary handling the Gulf Division.

The farewell function was attended by the office-bearers of the apex bodies under the Indian embassy and prominent members of the community. ICC president A P Manikandan, Indian Community Benevolent Forum president Shanavas Bava, Indian Sports Centre president E P Abdul Rahman and Indian Business and Professionals Council president Jaffer Us Sadik addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Several other office bearers of different social and business forums and associations based in Qatar were also present for the function.

Ambassador Mittal who was joined by his wife, Alpna Mittal, thanked the community for all the support during his tenure in Qatar. Indian embassy’s first secretaries’ S Xavier Dhanaraj and Sachin Dinkar Shankpal were present.

On March 22, the Indian Ambassador called on The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to bid farewell on the occasion of the end of his tenure. According to a message posted on the social media handles of India in Qatar (Embassy of India, Doha), Facebook page and also on the Twitter account India in Qatar @IndEmbDoha. “The Amir expressed his fondness for India and appreciated the work of the Indian community in Qatar. He wished the Ambassador well for the future. The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to HH and State officials for their cooperation, added the message.

