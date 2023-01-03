Indian arrested for molesting woman in Singapore

Singapore: An Indian national has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Singapore in the early hours of New Year’s Day, a media report said.

Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi, 25, was charged on Monday with one count each of criminal trespass and outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, Channel News Asia reported.

Subramanian was arrested within two hours of the incident, the police said in a news release.

He was remanded on Monday and his case was adjourned to January 30.

Subramanian could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both for criminal trespass.

For outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, he could be jailed for between three and 10 years and caned.